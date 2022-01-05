Cameroon: 'Show Rigor and Discipline'

interview

Ezeogu Simone Thierry, Psychologist at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre.

The start of a New-Year seems like an arbitrary period to start self-improvement and take new resolutions. Are New Year's resolutions important or pointless and why?

I would say that the New Year's Resolutions are important in that, first of all, they allow us to draw conclusive lessons from the failings of the previous year. Then, they are a lever which makes us establish new strategies while allowing us to review our priorities. Even more, these resolutions allow us to be pragmatic in order to be able to brilliantly achieve the objectives that we have set for ourselves.

Also, resolutions are very important at the start of each year because they are used by everyone to project themselves into the future, to plan for the future, to draw up a timetable for their life for the coming year. The resolutions are equally a guide, a technical compass of one's life during the year. They allow you not to lose the thread of the essential ideas of your life.

What explains the fact that each time, people take New Year resolutions and are not able to uphold them to the end?

The influence of social constraints which to an extent could be at odds with the resolutions people take. There is also, the failure to have a clear, reasonable and rigorous understanding of the resolutions taken. All of these lead to moral laxity and repeated procrastination. The failure to respect resolutions is a fact that can be summed up in two aspects: Unconscious and Conscious reasons. Unconscious aspects include forgetting following lack of desires.

These elements contribute to the abandonment of the objectives set at the beginning of the year. It is clear that some of our unconscious acts blindly bury the resolutions taken at the beginning of the year. However, there are also conscious aspects as to why some people can abandon a resolution they took at the start of a New Year. There is the change of ambition, daily problems, illness/disease, instabilities in all the fields, bad companies and many other personal aspects can cause one to abandon a resolution taken.

How can people make and keep a New Year Resolution?

To make and stick to a New Year's resolution, people must first assess their strengths and weaknesses. Then, show rigor and discipline. Remain focus on your objectives in life. Normally the respect of any resolution for a New Year must be done each time we are in a weak situation; that is to say that when we feel that we are in error.

It is therefore necessary to be able to have the strength and the courage to stand up. So, one must make personal resolutions according to the circumstances while emphasizing one's self-examination and awareness. Finally, rely exclusively on God who is the beginning and the end of everything.