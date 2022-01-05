Liberia: Bishop Allan Klayee Bags Two Integrity Awards for His Service to Country and Christian Community

4 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Bishop John Allan Klayee, presiding Bishop of the Jubilee Praise and Worships Center has been recognized as 'Integrity Icon' and 'Most Outstanding Personality of the Year' by SMART MEDIA Group (SMG) and the Coalition of Civil Society Institutions of Liberia (COSIL).

The two institutions over the weekend honored the preacher man after being vindicated from all allegations by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission while in the employed of government as Former Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

The Executive Management of the Coalition of Civil Society Institutions of Liberia honored Bishop Klayee as 'Most Outstanding Personality of the Year 2020/2021 for his displayed of "spiritual uprightness, excellence and transparency" while serving the LAA.

"We confer this special laurel of award to Bishop J. Allan Klayee for his selfless and invaluable service toward humanity and buttressing government's Pro-poor agenda while serving the motherland as former Managing Director of the LAA," said COSIL.

Also, the Smart Media Group, bestowed on Bishop Klayee its 'Integrity Icon' Award as the organization's highest honor for his outstanding service to the Christian community and contribution to Liberia as former Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority.

"We hereby honor Bishop J. Allan Klayee for his selfless and outstanding service to the Lord, blended with his remarkable performance while serving Liberia as the Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority," the group said.

In response to the two recognitions, Bishop Klayee lauded the two organizations for the recognitions and pledged his commitment to redeeming the image of God's religious community as true ambassador of Christ.

"It's all God's doing and I'm grateful for everything and these awards are signs that there are still men of moral discipline in our society and it doesn't matter where they are placed," Bishop Klayee said.

