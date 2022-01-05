Liberia: ANC's Alex Cummings Alleges Govt Involvement in Writ of Arrest Issued On Him

Monrovia — Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) who has been ordered arrested by the Monrovia City Court for alleged forgery and criminal conspiracy, says he believes the political leader of the All Liberian Party, Mr. Benoni Urey, is being used by the government to sow seeds of discord in the opposition bloc by leveling "unfounded" allegations against him.

Urey's ALP on Monday filed a complaint of forgery and criminal conspiracy with the Monrovia City Court against the Mr. Cummings, alleging that its leaders' signatures were "unlawfully attached" to the alleged altered Framework Document of the CPP filed with the National Elections Commission (NEC) under the chairmanship of the Mr. Cummings.

The CPP's Framework Document was prepared when Mr. Urey was chairman of the CPP.

Speaking on the BBC Focus on Africa on Monday, Mr. Cummings said, while the ALP has the right to withdraw from the CPP, he insisted that the allegations against him are unfounded and political. Cummings further insinuated that there is a government maneuvering within the CPP and Urey is possibly the element being used.

"I think the ALP has decided to leave the CPP which is their right and therefore I don't understand the basis for these allegations, they're unfounded and I believe they're all political. I believe unfortunately, that Mr. Urey is, perhaps, being used by the government because a united opposition makes it difficult for Mr. Weah to replace himself," he said.

Cummings said the legal action against him is a political action to discredit him but he will remain undeterred in making the case for the Liberian people ahead of the 2023 elections.

"Why will I want to change a document that equally affects me as well? This is why this is baseless, this is political but when we actually receive the writ, as a law-abiding citizen, we will make ourselves available to whatever the processes are as per our lawyers' recommendation," he said.

Reacting to Cummings, the Minister of Information, Mr. Ledgerhood Rennie, said, it is common public knowledge that real reason for the "disgraceful commotion" within the CPP is simply because of individual desperation for political power.

He said, "The Liberian Government is focused on continuing its efforts at delivering on the national development agenda and has interest in the petit and divisive internal political arrangements of the CPP."

At the same time, Mr. Urey told the Voice of America on Monday that the decision to pursue legal action for the alleged forgery and altering of the CPP Framework Document was made by his party at the December 23, 2020 Convention.

"The All Liberian Party had a convention and decided that we will withdraw from the CPP and then we will prosecute whosever was involved in forging our signature, altering the document that we participated in that is called the Framework Document and bring them to justice," he said.

Urey said the ALP went in the collaboration in good faith hoping that they will meet the desires of the Liberian people. He, however, maintained that the document was altered: the signature page was forged, the exit clause was removed and the front page of the document was change.

The writ obtained by FrontPageAfrica moments ago reads as follows:

You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Alexander B. Cummings and others to be identified, defendants and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Magisterial Court Temple of Justice to answer to the crime of Forgery and Criminal Conspiracy based upon the oath and complaint of the Republic of Liberia by and thru All Liberian Party by and thru its National Chairman, Theodore Momo, plaintiff in which it is substantially alleged as follows wit

That during the period of May, A.D. 2020 up to and including July, AD. 2020, in the city of Monrovia, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, the within named defendant being there and then in violation of section 15.70 of the New Penal Law of Liberia, purposely connived, conspired and jointly did alter the framework documents of the CPP, thus deceiving the private prosecutor and the public regarding the content and averments of the said document specifically the period a party may exit from the CPP, which was unresolved, but that the said defendants out of deception, surreptitiously altered same, thereby making it to appear that the party has formerly resolved that issue and others appertaining thereto.

The alleged act of the defendants being unlawful, wicked, criminal, illegal and intentional is a violation of Section 15.70 of the New Penal Law of Liberia there and then the crimes herein the defendants did to and commit.

Political observers say Mr. Urey and the ALP's action is consistent with a longstanding conspiracy to breakup the CPP which some say, points to a broken opposition which could most likely lead to an easy second term victory for the incumbent President George Weah.

Mr. Cummings is in a head-to-head fight with former Vice President Joseph Boakai to head the alliance's ticket to face off against President Weah.

While Mr. Urey accused Cummings on the VOA of tearing apart the CPP, Cummings said he is determined to build an opposition coalition that may likely not include the ALP to take on President Weah in the 2023 presidential elections and make him a one-term president.

It can be recalled that after an investigation into the alleged tampering of the Framework Document, the investigative committee's report were submitted to the CPP lawyers who crafted the Framework Document and revised same for review.

In their response the lawyers stated that they made a number of revisions both in substance and structure and the Framework Document as revised was presented at a meeting convened for that purpose and attended by the leadership of the four political parties.

Their revision, according to them, was based on an invitation from the four parties to review the Framework Document as concluded by the four political parties.

The CPP, at the time, according to the lawyers, had stated that the Framework Document reflected the will of the four parties to form a collaboration but wanted to ensure the Framework complied with full legal prescriptions both in terms of substance and structure.

The lawyers, however, stated that they at the time voluntarily agreed to support the process as part of their patriotic commitment to Liberia. "We did so knowing that our contribution will assist in reconciling and engendering an environment for better collaboration and coordination."

They asserted in a communication addressed to the CPP chairman at the time, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, "We note with concern, however, that the issues raised in your letter of October 12, 2021 and upon which we are requested to opine have become the subject or intense internal and external discussions over the past several weeks. This has rendered the process overwhelmingly political thereby marginalizing the efficacy and effect of the Framework Document. Under these circumstances, we find it extremely difficult to advice on the issues presented to us.

"Notwithstanding, may we remind you that there are risks associated with the unceasing public engagements on this matter. Accordingly, we advise that some form of collective restraint is put in place and that the political leaders urgently exert efforts to bring closure to this matter."