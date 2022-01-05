Ghana: Papavi's Family Appeal to President to Release 'Separatists'

The Family of the late Charles Komi Kudzordzi, Founder of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, has appealed to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to release members of the separatist group currently in custody.

Addressing a press conference to officially announce the death of Mr Kudzordzi, also known as Papavi Hogbedetor, Mr Kenneth Kudzordzi, a son, said the appeal was the father's last wish before passing on.

According to him, Papavi's death, which happened a day before a scheduled meeting with the National Peace Council (NPC), thwarted his plans to officially appeal to the state to release the members in the name of peace, love and unity.

He said Papavi's notion of peace was centred on non-violence, unity and love; virtues he knows the president boasts of, and hoped that the president would accept the plea and grant Papavi's last wish.

"Even on his sick bed, he insisted that I should plead with president Akufo-Addo on his behalf to release all the members of the separatist group so that they can celebrate the New Year in peace and love with their families.

"If this is done, I believe the old man whose wishes were peace, love and harmony will rest in the bosom of his Creator."

"This is a cry of peace and I hope this cry will touch the heart of the president to release them."

Papavi, who died at the age of 88, was born on June 3, 1933 at Ave-Afiadenyigba in the North District of Akatsi in the Volta Region.

He was a historian, anthropologist, educationist, author, musician and Founder of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

According to Mr Kudzordzi, funeral arrangements for Papavi would soon be announced to the public.