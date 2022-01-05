Ghana: CJ Urges Media to Remain Committed to Democracy

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has urged the media to remain committed to its important role of building a prosperous and democratic society.

According to him, the media's role of deepening rule of law and good governance could not be underestimated.

Mr Yeboah, who made the call during the swearing-in of members of the National Media Commission (NMC) on December 22, noted that there would be no democracy without the media.

He touted members of the media for discharging their duties as enshrined in the constitution for the interest of Ghanaians, and charged journalists to bring their diverse experience to bear in the discharge of their mandate.

"Having been selected from diverse background and with your experience in various areas of the media, you will perform this constitutional task in the interest of Ghanaians," Mr Yeboah said.

The CJ noted that in recent times, the media in carrying out its role of reporting had had it "rough".

Mr Yeboah said "The fact that many cases are reported to your outfit, it is my wish that you can complement the effort of the Judiciary in resolving most of the disputes that may come before you.

"I wish you all the best and on behalf of the Judiciary, it is our wish that you will perform the task ahead of you to the satisfaction of Ghanaians at large".

Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh retained his position as the Chairman of the NMC.

Members of the NMC are Mr Yaw Sarpong Boateng (president's nominee), Mr Patrick Boamah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central; Mr Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram and Mr Anyimadu Antwi, MP for Ashanti AKim Central, all representing Parliament; Ms Faustina A. Acheampong and Mrs Comfort Asare, representing Ghana Library Association, Mr Bright Kwame Blewu and Mr Affail Monney, representing Ghana Journalists Association, and Alhaj Abass Bin Wilson, representing Federation of Muslim Councils and Ahmadiyya Mission.

The others are Prof. Africanus Diedong (Training Institutions of Journalists and Communicators), Mr Godfred Opare-Djan (Publishers and Owners of the Private Press), Mr Orlando Baeta (Ghana Advertising Association and the Institute of Public Relations of Ghana), Mr Obeng-Manu (Ghana Bar Association).

The rest are Mr Benedict B. Asorrow (Christian Group - National Catholic Secretariat, Christian Council, and the Ghana Pentecostal Council); Mr Prince Hari Crystal (Association of Private Broadcasters); Mr Michael Adumatta Nyantakyi (Trades Union Congress, Ghana) and Mr Mawunyo Veni Vienyo Kwaku Demanya (Ghana National Association of Teachers).

However, Mr Boamah and Alhaj Wilson, were not present at the swearing-in.

The Executive Secretary of the NMC, Mr George Sarpong, commended the CJ for overseeing the swearing-in of members.

That, Mr Sarpong said, illustrated the CJ's commitment to media freedom, free expression, development of the NMC and the promotion of democracy.

The Executive Secretary assured Mr Yeboah that the NMC would discharge its mandate to ensure that the country's democracy thrived.