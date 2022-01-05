Ghana: Seek Face of God to Turnaround Corporate Fortune ... Dr Lawrence Tetteh to Ntc Staff

The founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, yesterday urged staff of the New Times Corporation (NTC) to seek the face of God in all their endeavours to enable them to turn around the fortunes of the Corporation.

Delivering the sermon at the New Year Thanksgiving Service organised by the Corporation in Accra, Dr Tetteh said any nation, people or group that failed to seek God in humility was bound to fail.

Quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land," he stated.

Dr Tetteh indicated that every staff had a great responsibility to make New Times Corporation a great media institution, hence the need to know the wisdom in praising and seeking the face of God to receive the needed miracles to transform the Corporation.

"Everyone needs a miracle, the police, soldiers, presidents, the media, managing directors and people in leadership positions in order to drive away fake people who would come and destroy others in order to gain favour," he said.

"You have the collective responsibility to transform the place, but that can come only when you humble yourselves," he added.

He stated that the blessings of God could not be received if one were arrogant, pompous, backbite, mud sliding, proud, arrogant, and indiscipline.

Dr Tetteh said all these character traits did not serve God, adding "you must learn to thank God in order to receive his blessing."

Dr Tetteh said the country Ghana was suffering today because of what he termed "paying lip service" to everything and the lack of humility as with a little position one becomes a champion, forgetting no position is permanent, "you can be champion today and nobody tomorrow," adding that pride had also contributed to the downfall of a lot of people including politicians.

He urged those in management positions not to lord themselves over their subordinates in their quest to build an enviable institution that would stand the test of time stressing "let us, therefore, be humble, prayerful, seek his face, turn from our wicked ways then shall you hear from heaven which shall also forgive your sins."

The Managing Director (MD) of NTC, Mr Martin Adu-Owusu, in his opening address, commended the staff for their dedication and commitment that ensured the survival of the Corporation in a difficult year 2021.

According to him, it had not been easy, as the situation was worsened by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, "but with the grace of God the Corporation managed to sail through."

"You have done a yeoman's job despite the challenges and difficulties, you have played your roles that kept the corporation on its feet, that is why you must be commended," he added.

The MD expressed optimism that the good Lord would touch their hearts to perform better this year so that much more success would be achieved.

Mr Adu-Owusu presented a citation to Dr Tetteh for his endeavours that touched and transformed many lives, while Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty, a songstress was also presented with a citation for impacting lives with her beautifully crafted music.