Ghana: Children of Zion Prayer Ministry Fete Ho Cured Lepers

Ho — Children of Zion Prayer Ministry, a Christian organisation based in the state of Pensylvania, USA, on Christmas day presented food items to at least 72 persons cured of leprosy at the Ho Leprosarium in the Volta Region.

Worth about Ghc15,000, the items were made up of bags of rice, biscuits, cooking oil, soap, tin fish, toiletries , water and packed lunch which were presented to each of them.

Led by Nana Agyei Asamoah, chaplain who represented the leader of the group in Ghana, they also held a church service.

He said most of the festive occasions, families of such people were neglected, leaving them in a state of despondency, saying "it is, therefore, our duty as a Christian organisation to use the gesture to put smiles on the faces of the inmates and make them also feel good."

Nana Asamoah encouraged them that Jesus loved them and asked them to trust that Jesus would take care of them always.

"We cannot stay at home enjoying ourselves on a festive occasion like this and forget about such needy people", he stressed.

Nana Asamoah assured that they were ready to adopt them as their own and continuously extend a helping hand.

He urged other organisations who were touched by the spirit of God to also lend their support to them so that the inmates could lead a fulfilled life always.

Mr Nelson Atito, a caretaker, thanked the group for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to solve some of their food challenges.

He said the inmates were facing a lot of problems feeding themselves and appealed to other well meaning organisations to come to their aid.