Ghana: STANCAN Donates to KBTH Child Health Unit

Standing Together against Child Abuse and Neglect (STANCAN), a UK based NGO, on Saturday presented assorted items to the Child Health Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for their new Year celebration.

The items included, toiletries, toys, bottles of soft drinks, packs of bottled water, among others.

The Country Director of STACAN, Mrs Georgina Boateng, in making the presentation said the NGO sought to promote the well-being of vulnerable children.

She stressed the need to ensure the protection of less privileged and abused children in the communities.

Mrs Boateng commended the staff at the hospital for their dedication to duty in ensuring the welfare of the children.

The Country Director said in Ghana, STANCAN carried their work by collaborating with individuals and groups with similar interest to address peculiar issues faced by children and young people in the society.

"We seek to educate and empower by creating awareness of what constitute child abuse and neglect, and equipping parents, professional and individuals who are involved in meeting the care needs of children and young people in our society," she added.

Mrs Boateng stated that the organisation sought to focus on areas of Female Genital mutilation, sexual abuse, rape of children, child sexual exploitation, abuse linked to faith, internet safety, mental health and well-being of children and child trafficking

The Chief Nursing Officer in charge of Child Health of the Hospital, Ms Joyce Oppong-Ayisi, said the less privileged children needed to be shown love and care.

She commended STANCAN for the support, stating that the items would be used for its intended purpose.

Ms Oppong-Ayisi called on other organisations, churches and philanthropists to support the centre.