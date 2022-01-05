Ghana: 2 Die in Road Crash At Sokode-Lokoe

5 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti And Sokode-Lokoe

Two commuters on a tricycle perished after it collided head-on with a tipper truck at a spot at Sokode-Lokoe, near Ho, the Volta Regional capital, on Christmas Eve.

The identities of the deceased were not established at the time of filing this report.

The operator of the tricycle, Roland Aglago, 18, who suffered injuries following the accident, was said to be responding to treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

Chief Superintendent Stephen Delaporte, Volta Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Tansport Unit (MTTD), who confirmed the story, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday that the two men on the tricycle were pronounced dead on arrival at HTH.

He said the incident took place at about 6:30 pm when the tricycle after entering the Ho-Sokode road suddenly made a u-turn into the lane of the oncoming truck.

Chief Sup Delaporte said, the truck with registration number GT 7764-19, which was travelling from Ho towards the same direction rammed into the tricycle and dragged it (tricycle) along for about 10 metres before coming to a halt.

He said the driver of the truck, William Akwetey, 40, is helping the police in investigations into the matter, while the truck and the mangled tricycle have been impounded. Efforts to trace the family of Aglago are underway.

