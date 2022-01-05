Ghana: ICU Tasks Members to Eschew Negative Tendencies

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union, Ghana (ICU-Ghana), Morgan Ayawine, has tasked members of the union to do away with negative tendencies during the past year and forge ahead with determination in the New Year.

He said this would ensure the growth and development of their organisations and the country at large.

"As workers, there is the need for you to do away with any negative tendencies of the past years and forge ahead with determination and in unison with employers, as you play your expected roles towards the sustainability and profitability of the organisations you work for and, by extension, the growth of the national economy," he stated.

The General Secretary said this in a statement issued yesterday, and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

Mr Ayawine said the union was poised in working together with members towards the attainments of its goals.

"I have, together with my colleague leadership members dedicated ourselves from day one of assuming office to work towards the realisation of your genuine aspirations in positive collaboration with our social partners (employers)," he said.

Stressing that the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on the world and urged members to be circumspect of their activities, particularly, as there was a new variant.

"As we take stock of our work, it is obvious that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been devastating human lives, businesses and labour activities in recent times is not over yet, as a new variant called OMICRON has reared its ugly head.

"Thus, calling for extreme caution on our part as human beings and for that matter Ghanaian workers who play key roles in the attainment of the national goals," he added.

Mr Ayawine also urgued members to double their efforts in order to increase productivity which would subsequently serve as a cure for full recovery and advancement.

"We should note that full recovery can only be achieved if we as workers would continue to be more disciplined and committed to our duties at all times and ensure the sustainability of industrial peace and harmony at the workplace and beyond," he added.

The ICU-Ghana's General Secretary said this would strengthen the union's collaboration with stakeholders in building a prosperous nation.