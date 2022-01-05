Somalia: Ministry of Labor Signs U.S.$185 Million Pact With WFP

The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Abdiwahab Ugas Hussein Khalif, received in his office WFP Representative in Somalia, Elkhidir Daluum, and discussed in depth how to strengthen the ministry's partnership with WFP.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the two sides, with the signing of a $ 185 million co-operation agreement, which is part of the National Rehabilitation Support for Vulnerable People in Baxanao.

WFP is also playing a leading role in an emergency project to support locust-affected families, assisting the government in responding to the drought.

"We underscore the commitment of the Somali Government and the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to the implementation of the Government's first WFP Rehabilitation projects, a co-operation agreement we have signed," said Minister Abdiwahab. spoke to the media after the meeting.

"Efforts by the Government to implement community-based projects are well underway, and the social registration system will be completed soon."

The WFP Representative in Somalia, Elkhidir Daluum, who also gave an overview of the agency's community support projects this year, praised WFP's cooperation.

"I am honoured to once again have the opportunity to work in Somalia and serve the people of Somalia. At this time, we must reach the bottom of the food crisis and contribute to sustainable development and peace," he said.

"We also discussed with the minister to further strengthen our relationship, especially in the areas of development and implementation of the national plan."

The meeting was the first between the government's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs and the WFP Representative appointed for the mission at the end of last year.