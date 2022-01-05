Somalia: Security Minister Instructs Acting NISA Chief to Submit Report On Mukhtar Robow's Detention

Somali Security Minister Abdullahi Mohamed Nur has issued a 48-hour deadline for the intelligence agency to table the report of former Al-Shabaab spokesman.

The security minister requested the Acting Chief of National Security and Intelligence to submit a full report of former Al-Shabaab spokesman Mukhtar Robow Ali, popularly known as Abu Mansour following complaints about his lack of health by his relatives.

"The acting National Security and Intelligence Agency is instructed to submit a full report of Mukhtar Robow Ali Abu Mansour," said a letter from the office of Somalia's internal security minister.

In response, the National intelligence agency (NISA) said Robow's health condition is well and that they incur huge expenses on his medical upkeep and well-being.

Robow is a former Al Shabab spokesman and deputy commander, who defected to the government in 2017.

In 2018, he decided to run for the presidency of Somalia's South West state, before Ethiopian forces arrested him and took him to Mogadishu.

The United States withdrew its $5 million reward offer for the capture of Abu Mansour.