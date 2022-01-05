Somalia: Minister Jamal Hails Inauguration of IGAD's Climate Centre in Mogadishu

Somalia's Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development has hailed the inauguration of IGAD's Centre for Climate Adaption and Environmental Protection (CAEP) in Somalia.

The centre was officially launched in Mogadishu on Thursday, 23 December 2021 by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed 'Farmaajo', accompanied by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretary-General, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu and top Somali government officials.

The new centre will engage in critical research and data collection on climate change in the Horn of Africa, supporting the implementation of climate risk planning and environmental protection in the IGAD member states.

Having personally spearheaded and overseen the efforts to establish the centre in Mogadishu, Minister Gamal Mohamed Hassan was full of joy to see the realisation of the initiative.

During his tenure as Somalia's Planning Minister, Minister Gamal has strived to see the re-operationalisation of crucial offices in Mogadishu by Somalia's key international partners and pivotal organisations.

Commenting on the IGAD climate centre opening in Mogadishu, Minister Gamal said that factoring in adaptation solutions to recurrent climate crises was a precursor to sustainable development, and expressed hope that the new centre would dedicate itself to producing relevant research information to tackle the climate crisis.

This IGAD Specialized Centre of Excellence for Climate Adaptation and Environmental Protection (CAEP) supports Somalia's ninth National Development Plan's (NDP-9) vision that aims to accelerate the resilience and adaptation of communities across the country.

Somalia's National Development Plan hinges on finding durable solutions for the recurring climate crisis.

The establishment of the centre comes when Somalia and other IGAD member state countries are experiencing effects of climate change that include drought, flood, the locust invasion.