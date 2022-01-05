Ethiopia: U.S. Secretary of State and Uhuru Hold Talks Over Somalia and Ethiopia Situations

29 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Uhuru Kenyatta and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken have held talks over the situations in Somalia and Ethiopia.

Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Ned Price said the telephone talks between the two leaders centred on regional security issues of mutual interest, "including the situations in Ethiopia and Somalia".

"The Secretary noted the US opposition to the attempted suspension of Prime Minister Roble, and they agreed that all parties should refrain from escalatory actions and statements," said Price.

The Secretary underscored the importance of Somalia's national and Federal Member State leaders concluding parliamentary and presidential elections immediately and free from irregularities that would jeopardise the credibility of the outcome, added Price.

On Ethiopia, they agreed on the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, end to human rights abuses and violations in Ethiopia.

The talks come after the international partners expressed concerns over the intensifying row between the country's president and prime minister.

The partners urged both sides to resolve the escalating dispute while some Somali traditional elders and politicians have also sought to calm tempers.

