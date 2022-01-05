Somalia: Southwest State Announces 11 Vacant Seats for Ongoing Lower House Elections

1 January 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Southwest has announced 11 seats to be contested in the ongoing Lower House elections.

The State Indirect Elections Team (SIET) released the 11 seats and is expected to announce the electoral timelines soon.

embattled Chairman of the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT), Mohamed Hassan Irro, welcomed the move by the southwest state and urge the rest of the states to emulate.

"I commend the SWS SEIT and Administration of President Laftagareen for doing their utmost in expediting the elections," he said.

"SWS is on the forefront of the number of seats released towards the swift completion of the ongoing elections," he added.

Somalia is still mired in controversy over the electoral process, which has been widely criticized by the opposition, accusing the country's leadership of rigging elections.

