Ghana: Dr Samuel Atintono Elected BONABOTO President

Sumbrungu — The Bolgatanga, Nangodi, Bongo and Tongo (BONABOTO), an advocacy civil society organisation (CSO) has elected Dr Samuel Atintono, Principal of the Accra College of Education, as its national president.

The election was conducted at the 12th Biennial National Congress of the BONABOTO held at Sumbrungu of the Bolgatanga Technical University on Tuesday.

Dr Atintono's election followed the expiration of the term of office of the immediate past national president, Dr Andrew Akolaa, a senior lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and a marketing consultant.

He is to run the affairs of the organisation for the next two years.

The outgoing national president of the association outlined some of the achievements chalked during his tenure.

This, he said were the approval of the Gurune language as examinable subject at the Junior and Senior High School levels, award of scholarships to brilliant but needy students, advocating for the construction of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road, the ongoing construction of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

The regional chairman of the association, Dr E. Agurgo Balfour, stated that the association also donated computers to some deprived second cycle institutions, regional library and community centres in the region to support teaching and learning.

He mentioned that the group also donated three ultramodern incubators on behalf of the BONABOT-UK branch to the Upper East Regional Hospital to give preterm babies in the region a better chance to survive after birth.

Dr Agurgo stressed that BONABOTO still remained focused and committed to the advancement of the cause of development of the region and appealed to all members to help contribute to achieve such positive dream.

BONABOTO is a civil society organisation committed to advocacy for development of the Frafra area in particular and the Upper East Region in general.