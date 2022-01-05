Nigeria: Customs Generates N188.6 Billion At Onne Port in 2021

The Area two Command of Nigeria Customs Service in Onne Port has collected N188.6 billion from January to December 2021 which surpassed the 2020 collection by N69.6 billion.

This was disclosed in a statement Monday by Mrs Ifeoma Ojekwu, Customs Public Relations Officer at Onne Port Command in Rivers.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, described the collection as the highest in the history of the command.

On enforcement and anti-smuggling activities, the CAC revealed that 34 seizures were made in 2021 with a total duty paid value of N11. 98 billion for such seizures.

Mohammed said that the command also processed 1,083,846 metric tonnes of cargo with a total Free On Board (FOB) value of $402,367,568 on exports within the period under review.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of the total export is N764,462,724 within the period.