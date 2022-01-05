Kenya: Kahiga Admits Failure in Running Heavily Funded Health Docket Amid Successive Exits

Nyeri — Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga on Wednesday admitted his administration was struggling to offer quality healthcare to about 1 million residents despite the health docket being funded to the tune of Sh3 billion.

Speaking when he announced a cabinet reshuffle, Kahiga said that the docket has proved a hard nut to crack taking toll with two officials tasked to head it resigning in quick succession within a surprisingly short span.

Dr Racheal Kamau, who headed the health docket resigned after being sent of a 45-day compulsory leave in October 2021 while Dr Kwai Wanjaria who was named the County Executive Committee Member for Health in Dr Kamau's place quit within 50 days.

"Its true health docket has been a problem in my goverment for the last four years to an extent of taking toll on the health of Kamau who has resigned. To make matters worse, I gave it to Dr Kwai Wanjaria but again he has resigned fifty days on this appointment but we are doing our best," said Kahiga .

Kahiga's admission came amid heavy criticism on provision of health services by the county government.

A section of Nyeri residents led by Senator Eprahim Maina complained of lack of drugs and poor diet to patients admitted in various public hospitals run by the county.

Most patients decried constant lack of essential drugs in hospitals forcing them to buy prescribed medicines at private chemists.

Kahiga however insisted his administration was doing its best citing a Sh3 billion expenditure of the health docket as an indication his government was committed to invest in healthcare.

"Despite challenges here and there we have allocated health a lion share of our budget. We have done several hospitals such as Narumoro and equipped others we will still go on and ensure proper health to Nyerians," said Kahiga .

In a cabinet reshuffle announced on Wednesday, Kahiga assigned the health docket to Robert Thuo, the current County Executive Member for Finance. Thuo will head the health docket on an acting capacity.

Wanjaria who served for fifty days reportedly tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities.

Kahiga asked county officials eyeing elective position to heed to the directive the electoral agency and resign by February 9 even as he pleaded with technocrats to stay put in a bid to avert mass exits ahead of the August 9 General Election warning the situation would trigger a crisis in service delivery.

"IEBC is very clear you must resign by this date. However, I would urge most of them not to resign so that services to people go on despite the election mood," said Kahiga .