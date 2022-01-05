Nigeria: Firm Partners Foundation for Code Nigeria

CsFirst Lagos Edu Consult has partnered a non-profit organisation, Micro:bit Educational Foundation, to train 4,800 students and teachers across Nigeria in a coding and digital skills programme tagged 'Code Nigeria'.

In a statement, the co-founder and Managing Director, CsFirst Lagos Edu Consult, Mr. Uche Nwaobi, said the students and teachers would be trained across the West, East, South, and North) in Nigeria.

He added that the students would use the Micro:bit platform and devices, with the Code Nigeria challenge coming up after each regional training.

Micro:bit is known to be the tiniest robot in the world that students can create fun activities with while learning coding and robotics.

Nwaobi, a tech expert, noted that winners would be selected from each region where they will compete for the grand prize that will be presented at an awards ceremony and gala.

He added that participants could win prizes, including laptops, tablets, Micro:bit devices, robots, books, bags, etc., and mentioned that schools that attended the training would be recognised by BBC Micro:bit with a global certificate of recognition.

The Chief Executive Officer, CsFirst Lagos Edu Consult, Mr. Akpan Emmanuel, stated that the training would help students prepare for the future, considering the workshop's motto and challenge, 'Be future ready'.

Emmanuel, who used the opportunity to announce the kick-off date of the challenge for January 24 2022, in commemoration of the UN International Day of Education, stated that interested students could join the training and register on www.cscodeng.com.

The Director, Coding and Robotics of the company, Mr. Godwin Bassey, advised participants to be prepared as the best will be chosen for the grand finale.