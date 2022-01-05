Nigeria: Chrisland Varsity Appoints Ayo Arowojolu As PR Head

5 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)

A seasoned media professional, Mr. Ayo Arowojolu, has been appointed as the Head, Public Relations of Chrisland University, Abeokuta.

Arowojolu brings to the university a wealth of media and corporate experience garnered over the last three decades to shore up a dominant image for the institution and popularise the mandate of learning, teaching and research.

A seasoned PR professional, Arowojolu was the acting Head, Corporate Affairs, Omegabank Plc. Arowojolu's core task is to "deliberately and strategically" evolve diverse initiatives to shape the university's image in several ways and to enhance the Chrisland brand visibility.

In a statement, the university's acting Registrar, Mr. Olusola Aladesuru, said the new appointee is on sabbatical from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where he served as the assistant director of public relations.

Arowojolu established a broadcast station for the institution as the pioneer coordinator of FUNAAB Radio 89.5FM.

Arowojolu holds a Master's of Communication Arts (MCA) degree from the University of Ibadan. Before then, he bagged a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication from then-Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

He had worked in various newspapers, radio and television stations.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X