Nigeria: Chrisland Varsity Appoints Ayo Arowojolu As PR Head

A seasoned media professional, Mr. Ayo Arowojolu, has been appointed as the Head, Public Relations of Chrisland University, Abeokuta.

Arowojolu brings to the university a wealth of media and corporate experience garnered over the last three decades to shore up a dominant image for the institution and popularise the mandate of learning, teaching and research.

A seasoned PR professional, Arowojolu was the acting Head, Corporate Affairs, Omegabank Plc. Arowojolu's core task is to "deliberately and strategically" evolve diverse initiatives to shape the university's image in several ways and to enhance the Chrisland brand visibility.

In a statement, the university's acting Registrar, Mr. Olusola Aladesuru, said the new appointee is on sabbatical from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where he served as the assistant director of public relations.

Arowojolu established a broadcast station for the institution as the pioneer coordinator of FUNAAB Radio 89.5FM.

Arowojolu holds a Master's of Communication Arts (MCA) degree from the University of Ibadan. Before then, he bagged a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication from then-Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

He had worked in various newspapers, radio and television stations.