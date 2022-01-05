Cameroon: 2021 Totalenergies Afcon - Govt Presents Health Coverage Mechanism

This was during an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute on January 4, 2022.

An operational health coverage plan for an effective Africa Cup of nations has been developed and presented. The plan was presented by the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie during an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute on January 4, 2022.

In his opening statement, the Prime Minister said the meeting holding on the instructions of the Head of State was to assess the measures taken and those envisaged to ensure a Covid-19 free TotalEnergies AFCON. The Prime Minister stated that the continental tournament will take place against the backdrop of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic characterised by the new variants and it was therefore indicative enough that the football festival deserves special health attention given the numerous social interactions it will entail. Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute noted that the specific requirements taken were adopted after deliberations between the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Local Organising Committee of AFCON (COCAN) and the government of Cameroon.

Presenting the mechanisms put in place, the Minister of Public Health said matches such as the opening and final games will have between 200 and 300 personnel at the entrance of stadiums to check required documents (vaccination card and a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours or negative TDR test of less than 24 hours) for access to watch the games. Control of the documents will be done by the use of internet and manually. A total of 15 hospitals have been selected to attend to emergencies at all competition sites and the capacities of health personnel have been enhanced to better handle emergency situations. Minister Manouda Malachie said at least 10 screening points have been instituted at airports with efforts being made to test arriving delegations in less than 30 minutes. He added that a bilingual manual consisting hotline numbers for medical attention, pharmacies, contacts of hospitals, screening and vaccination points and other health information, will be distributed to persons at stadiums. "If you show up at the entrance of a stadium with a vaccination card and no negative test, you will be tested at any of the stationed screening points," he stated, adding that 614 screening and vaccination points have been instituted in the different host cities. Access to fan zones will require at least a negative Covid-19 test slip. The Public Health Minister added that measures have also been taken to ensure communication in crisis moments. Medical attention and counsel on other diseases, the Minister said, will also be provided during the competition.