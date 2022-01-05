Cameroon: Regions - Human Resources Challenge

The decree on the standard organisation of Regional Administration and decrees on powers to be devolved by the State to the regions make provisions for enormous human resources.

Regions as local authorities started becoming operational since the election of the first regional councillors on December 6, 2020 and the election of the bureau members of the different Regional Councils and Regional Assemblies from December 22, 2020. In all of 2021, efforts were made to effectively implant the regions through the putting in place of the various structures and training of officials for optimal functioning.

Then, President Paul Biya with the intention of making the regions play their local development mission in an optimal manner, signed Decree No. 2021/742 of 28 December 2021 to lay down the standard organisation of Regional Administration. Other decrees signed the same day relate to the exercise of some powers devolved by the State to the Regions in domains such as town planning and housing, participation in the organisation and management of public interurban transport, tourism and leisure, and environmental protection.

The standard organisation of Regional administration in itself requires many personnel who in most of the cases have to be highly specialised. The Secretaries General of the various Regions had already been appointed and are working. Equally, the Ministers of Decentralisation and Local Development and Finance had earlier in a joint order appointed Finance Controllers and Regional Revenue Officers for each of the 10 Regions. However, the Regions need personnel and officials for optimal functioning. Indeed, the decree states the entities to be attached to the Secretariat General of the Region that include: Administrative and Legal Affairs Unit; Information Systems Unit; Communication and Public Relations Unit, and the Mail, Documentation and Records Service. Technical entities of Regional Administration placed under the authority of the Secretary General are the Department of Economic and Social Development, Infrastructure and Regional Planning Division and Department of General Affairs. Each department is composed of sub-departments, services and brigades.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The provisions of the decrees and the law on the General Code to Institute Regional and Local Authorities are clear with regard to the key role of the regions in accelerating balanced development. The Regional Council Presidents and their executive bureaus tried in 2021 to get the Regions go operational and had a lot of experiences and the challenges. After the President of the Republic in the decrees of December 28, 2021 clarified matters on the various positions and implicitly the profiles of people to occupy the positions, the main preoccupation of the Regional Council Presidents is on how to get the required human resources.

In this focus, the General Manager of the Buea-based National School of Local Administration (NASLA) gives the contribution of the institution to enable the Regions meet their human resources needs. There is also reports on the current functioning of some Regional Councils and how they intend to obtain the needed human resources.