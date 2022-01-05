Cameroon: 'NASLA Is Called Upon to Empower the Staff of Regions'

interview

Tanyitiku Enohachuo Bayee, Director General of the National School of Local Administration.

What is the content of NASLA's training programmes for Regional Council staff?

Training programmes for Regional Council staff are part of the general framework of training curricula in areas of competence and specificities of the local administration that we developed in a participatory manner at the very beginning of our work. These curricula are structured around the three cycles (A, B and C) and the two main specialisations offered by NASLA, namely: "Administration and Management of Social Policies", and "Economics and Management of Local Finances". Our training programmes, therefore, focus on the development of various skills in the trainee, mainly those related to the core mission of regional councils, which is the promotion of the social and economic progress of the people, as stated in section 259 (2) of the General Code of RLAs. Thus, the training modules planned to be taught to future trainees from Regions include: the law of RLAs (Regions), development economy, local public finance, project management, local taxation, human resource management, design and evaluation of public policies, participatory democracy and citizen participation in municipal and regional action (one of the innovations of the code), etc.

Since its creation, has NASLA already trained people to work in Regional Councils?

Overall, NASLA's mission is to train both elected officials and staff working in Councils and Regions. Specifically, with regard to regions, we have, in 2021, developed two training programmes for regional councillors, regional Secretaries-general and Treasurers, Regional Governors and officials of technical ministries involved in the transfer of powers to the regions, respectively entitled: "Managing Regions", and "Supporting Regions". I would like to thank the French Cooperation and "Ecole Nationale d'administration" of Paris for their technical assistance in the development of these two programmes. Given the culturally diverse nature of our decentralisation, we have also produced, with the assistance of the British High Commission, a supplementary training programme entitled "Managing general- status and special-status regions ". These three regional training programmes will be launched soon.

Apart from training, does NASLA offer any other form of assistance to speed up the functioning of the Regions?

Yes, NASLA offers other forms of assistance through its Research and Documentation Centre. Indeed, in application of the provisions of article 5 (1) of the decree creating the institution, NASLA ensures research applied to the management of Regional and Local Authorities. This implies that NASLA can carry out strategic and operational studies and projects in the area of decentralisation and local development for the State, RLAs, notably regions, and other public or private bodies. The results of this research work, as you may have guessed, constitute invaluable springboards that our regions may use to boost the development of their territories.

The Regions have been operating for more than a year with staff who have not necessarily been trained by NASLA. What plans do you have for the said staff?

Regions are a new reality in our institutional landscape. In this respect, the President of the Republic recently signed the decrees on the model-organisation of the regional administration, and on the terms and conditions for implementing certain competences transferred to Regions. Seen from this angle, NASLA is called upon to empower the staff of Regions to better implement these competences, as well as others. We are happy to acknowledge that our curricula are consistent with the skills to be acquired by the staff.

In the near future, capacity building sessions will be organised for these staff. Finally, the launching of the entrance examination into NASLA will be an ideal opportunity to provide Regional Councils with more and better staff.