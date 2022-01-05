Cameroon: Muslims On Prayer Retreat for Peace

They implored Allah on Sunday 2, 2022 in Bonaberi, Douala for a peaceful and secure Afcon, among other things.

With the final confirmation that Cameroon is hosting the African Cup of Nations TotalEnergies 2021 as from this month, muslims over the weekend gathered in Bonaberi under the association promoting the solidarity of Islamic vocations, known in French as Association Solidaire pour la Vocation Islamique du Cameroun (ASSOVIC), to implore Allah for peace and security throughout the Cameroon-hosted continental football fiesta - and of course beyond.

Present at the event were over 30 Imams, traditional authorities, Assistant Mayor of Douala IV, El Hadj Fakoue Ibrahim, and a good number of other male and female followers of Mohammed. The Grand Imam of Douala Central Mosque who doubles as President of the Conference of Imams of Cameroun, Cheikh Mohamad Malik Farouk, presided over the retreat.

"We are praying Allah to shower peace and security in Cameroon and to sustain the high image of Cameroon as upheld by the Head of State throughout the football jamboree. The tear of religion is prayer. We have prayed that the hand of Allah will be upon this nation and give us a successful organisation of AFCON into a venue, so that our visitors get a good memory about Cameroon", the National President of ASSOVIC, Fessal Mounir, told reporters after the event.

At the end of the prayer retreat, some pupils of Daroul Salam School received end-of-course prizes for studying the Quran. Each of them recited portions of the Quran and attempted explanations.

ASSOVIC was created by a Presidential decree of February 1992 by the hand of Cheikh Mounir, founding father.