Liberia: Public Works Minister Coker-Collins Assured of Gbarnga-Salayea Road Project Completion By July 2023

Gbarnga — The lead Engineer of the Gbarnga-Salayea road project implemented by China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO), Memuna Jalloh has assured the Minister of Public Works, Ruth Coker-Collins that the company is set to meet the deadline for the completion of the project in July 2023.

Engineer Jalloh briefed Public Works Minister Coker-Collins over the weekend during the tour of the project.

The Minister led a delegation on a day-long inspection tour of the project.

Jalloh said all is now set to accelerate the effort and push towards the pavement between Bong and Lofa County to meet the deadline.

According to her, out of the total 81 Kilometers, her team has completed 32Km of road that is now ready for asphalt pavement in keeping with meeting the project deadline.

"We have done 32Km of road that is ready to receive the Base course we have started; and now we have done 4Km of Base course work," she said as she briefed Minister Coker-Collins.

For her part, Minister Coker-Collins lauded the team for the level of work done thus far and said she is now pleased with the progress made by the project engineers and contractors.

She promised to make routine visit at the site until it is completed.

"With the level of work I am seeing, I am impressed and will always visit the site after every two weeks to ensure the project meets the deadline date," Minister Coker-Collins said.

The Infrastructure Implementation Unit Country Manager, Emmanuel Baker said the tour was meant to update the Public Works Minister with the level of work on the done so far.

The Gbarnga-Salayea road project is one of the major road project currently being oversee by the Weah-led administration

The contract was signed on December 15, 2017 by the Liberian government and the Saudi Services in collaboration with TSC Engineering and Construction Consultants to enhance road connectivity in the country and reduce transportation difficulty in Liberia.