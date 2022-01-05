Liberia: 12 TVET Instructors Depart Liberia for 2 Years Studies in Zambia

Monrovia — About 12 Liberian TVET instructors departed the country on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Liberia for Zambia to study Information Technology.

Under the Youth Rising Project sponsored by the European Union, the 12 instructors will benefit from a twenty-four-month professional training at one of Zambia's number one TVET institutions , Zambia Institute Of Communication Technology (ZICT)

Speaking Monday ahead of the teacher's departure, on Tuesday Youth And Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson said the move is also a manifestation of the Liberian leader's dream of ensuring a vibrant TVET sector is realized.

He thanked the European Union through their tax payers especially under the Youth Rising project for helping to build the capacity of Liberian TVET's experts.

Minister Wilson at the same time challenged the instructors to do their best, remain steadfast and focus as they champion the cause of Liberia through their studies over the next twenty-four months.

"Do your best, be a real and proper representation of yourselves, Families and at large, your Country," Minister Wilson said.

Also speaking at the program to mark the official departure of the teachers was the Deputy Project Manager of UNIDO Anthony Nimely who extended his institution's thanks and appreciation for working with both the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education to help support TVET in Liberia.

He also thanked the European Union and Sweden for their gesture in providing support to Liberia for the implementation of the project.

Mr. Nimely urged the teachers to do nothing but their best in their studies while encouraging them to adopt to any situation for the betterment of the sector.

He pointed out that the project which is a holistic one is placed under three cardinal areas, Namely: Infrastructure upgrading, workshop modernization and human capacity development.

For his part the Chairperson of the steering committee, Youth Rising Project and Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Millias Z. Sheriff disclosed that the twelve teachers have so far marked the third batch of beneficiaries of the project.

Already he stated that there are Liberians studying both in Zambia and South Africa under the project as more are expected.

As part of the project under infrastructure development, he told the media that they are currently operating in seven Counties and in ten schools and also intend to cover the entire Country soon.

As for capacity development under the project, about 120 Liberian TVET instructors, he disclosed will benefit from professional TVET training in South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in the following areas to include: Information Communication Technology, Carpentry, Heavy Duty, Auto Mechanic and many others.

While under modern equipment component, 7.3m dollars worth of modern equipment are already in the Country at the Booker T. Washington Institute Compound in Margibi County while additional three containers are at the Port of Monrovia and will be installed from now March of 2022 in the seven operational Counties, he Sheriff said.

Moreover, he stressed that they have secured additional 25M funding to ensure that the remaining eight Counties are captured under the project.

"At the end of it all, we want to ensure that all of the fifteen Counties at least have a wholesome TVET and effective institutions ", he told reporters.

As evidence of said move, he informed the media that he and his able team have just completed a tour of some of the planned targeted additional Counties namely: Rivercess, Rivergee, Grand Kru, Maryland and Grand Bassa with the focus of rolling out the project in those Counties very soon.

Minister Sheriff also reminded the teachers that only their best is required of them to ensure proper representation of Liberia in Zambia.

"Prove yourselves, be effective and be a real ambassador for your Country", he added as he displayed one of their passports as part of their full package to show their readiness to depart Liberia for Zambia.

On the other hand, under the project all funding will be covered including salaries back home for the teachers as well as stipends all in a drive to ensure that they do their utmost best and return to Liberia after the twenty-four months to give back to their Mother Land for a period of three years especially to the youthful population of the Country.

Meanwhile, additional 31 Liberian TVET instructors are expected to depart Liberia for Zambia and South Africa next week for studies in carpentry and Agriculture, respectively.