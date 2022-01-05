Liberia: Crime Stoppers Liberia CEO Saryon Wins 2021 Peace, Reconciliation & Productive Award

5 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Crime Stoppers Liberia Chief Executive Officer Sam Saryon has received the Civil Society for the Promotion of Peace National Reconciliation and Reunification outstanding Reliable Productive government Official and Advocate of the year 2021 Award.

The Society for the Promotion of Peace, National Reconciliation and Reunification is a civil society organization that monitors the working of government officials and private's individuals across the country.

Speaking Tuesday in Monrovia at the honoring ceremony, the Program Officer of the organization Eddie Granite said following a vetting process by members and executives of the organization, the CEO of Crime Stepper Liberia was selected as the winner of the award.

According to him, during the year under the review, Saryon as a government official played a pivotal role in advocacy which helped in the sustenance of peace and security in communities across the country.

Receiving the Award from the Organization, Crime Stoppers Liberia Chief Executive Officer Sam Saryon expressed gratitude to members of the Organization for recognizing his contribution to society.

He used the occasion to call on well-meaning Liberians to follow suit, adding that everyone needs to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

