Liberia: LiBINCO Palm Oil Company Graduates 29 Students Following Three Months Skills Training in Soap Making

Monrovia — District #4, Grand Bassa County- LiBINCO, a palm oil company in Grand Bassa County over the weekend graduated 29 students who have gone through the company's three months soap making class aim to empower employees and give them a sustainable life through entrepreneurship after employment.

The CEO of the company, Mr. Sashi Nambiar, said the soap making training is part of the company's adult literacy program enshrined in its corporate social responsibility and meant to enhance the income generation of employees and their family.

He expressed thanks to Rep. Thomas Goshua of Grand Bassa County, District #5, and the Director-General of the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC), Atty. Edwin Dennis and the Children Rescue Africa for being a part of the program.

Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative, Hon. Thomas Goshua, said the company's adult literacy program is part of the company's obligation to educate its employees.

He expressed thanks to the Gbokpadyu foundation and Children Rescue Africa for the collaboration with LiBINCO palm oil Company for empowering residents of Grand Bassa County.

"The vocational program is in line with my numerous negotiations with the company to include vocational training as part of its adult literacy program," he said.

For his part, the Director General of NBC, Atty. Edwin Dennis applauded the graduates for the effort taken to acquire new skills in soap making and encouraged them to keep hope alive and never seized to give up in learning new skills.

The recipient thanked the company and partners for the training and promised to put into practice the knowledge gained.