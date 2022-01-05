Ghana: Tamale Residents Undergo Free Health Screening

More than 1000 residents of Tamale Metropolis, capital of the Northern Region, have undergone free medical screening to help improve their health status.

Qatar Charity, Ghana, financed the three-day chronic disease medical campaign which ended on Thursday at the Tamale Central Hospital.

The residents who turned up in their numbers and were screened of diabetes, hypertension and other heart conditions were also provided with drugs for three months for free.

Those with cancers were given drugs to support in the management of their conditions.

The medical team also advised the residents on healthy lifestyle and the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Qatar Charity medical team was represented by Dr Mohammed Hafiz Amadu and Sherifatu Alidu.

Dr Amadu told the Ghanaian Times that the intervention by the Qatar Charity Ghana was meant to complement government's efforts at improving healthcare, especially for the undeserved and the poor communities.

The Director of Clinical of the Ghana Health Service, Northern Region, Dr Braima Abukari, commended Qatar Charity, Ghana, for the intervention and underscored the significance of their campaign in the improvement of the well-being of the people in the region.

Present at the screening were Dr Mahamadu Mbiniwaya, Tamale Central Hospital Medical Superintendent and Amina Awuntogma, Head of Nursing.