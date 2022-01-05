Ghana: U-15 Teams Commence Camping

5 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Boys and Girls U-15 national teams commenced camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram yesterday as part of a screening and player selection exercise for their respective competitions this year.

The U-15 boys' team is coached by Ghana legend Yaw Preko while Joyce Boatey-Agyei handles the girls' side.

An FA statement said the exercise was part of the developmental plan of the Ghana Football Association towards building formidable sides to compete at both local and international levels.

The two national teams are preparing towards a number of international engagements that have been lined up for them.

