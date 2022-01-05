Ghana: Beebies Events Ghana Honours 8 Retired Female Sports Administrators

Beebies Events Ghana on Monday, December 27, rewarded eight retired female sports administrators in recognition of their contribution to sports development and promotion.

The beneficiaries include the President and Executive Director of Women In Sports Association (WISA,), Madam Gloria Commodore; President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Mrs. Joyce Mahama; Chairman of the Woman's Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Vice President of the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA), Madam Elizabeth King and retired Fire Officer, Miss Cynthia Akwele Lamptey, a former handball and football goalie.

The rest are Madam Angelina Ocran, a former Sports Director of the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); Miss Christiana Dodoo, a former handball player who worked with the National Sports Authority (NSA); Madam Grace Armah, a retired Ghana Prisons Officer who represented Ghana in 100m and Long Jump at the Los Angeles and Seoul Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988.

The group also rewarded veteran Sports Journalist, Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine.

Addressing guests at the brief ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Madam Alberta Ferguson, who represented the CEO of Beebies Events Ghana, Mrs. Abigail Mckorley, wife of Mr. Daniel McKorley of the McDan Group, commended the recipients for their contribution to sports development in Ghana.

She hoped the gesture would inspire young girls to aim higher in sports to win laurels for the country.

However, all the recipients felt government must be responsible in honouring and rewarding people who did well for Ghana Sports.

Founder of WISA, Madam Commodore thanked Beebies for the gesture as well as other organisations and philanthropists including Chief Eke Chuku, father of Ghana's Triple Jumper, Nadia Eke for their support.