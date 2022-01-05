Ghana: Arizona Peaches Girls' U-12 Team Wins Leighton Accardo Baseball Series

5 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Victor A. Buxton:

Arizona Peaches girls baseball team last December became the ultimate winners in the U-12 (50/70) and the U-14 divisions of the maiden Baseball For All Leighton Accardo winter baseball series at Arizona, USA.

After putting up an equally impressive performance, San Diego Mustangs girls baseball team U-12 (50/70) placed second with East Bay Hurricanes securing the second spot in the U-14 division.

In the U-16 division, East Bay Oaks gold and their sister team East Bay Oaks blue comfortably secured the first and second spots respectively.

Philly Lightning U-10 took home the number 1 spot with Los Angeles Monarchs placing second in that category, while the Tri-state Trailblazers girls emerged victorious in the U-12(46/60) with Pawtucket Slaterettes placing second in that position.

Other teams that participated in the tournament include Peaches Black, Red and Los Angeles Monarchs with Peaches competing for the U-12 (46/60) division.

San Francisco Bay Sox competed in the U-12 (50/70) category with Los Angeles Monarchs and DC Force rounding up the U-14 and U-16 groups respectively.

The maiden edition of the games was co-hosted with the Peaches baseball to honour the late Leighton Accardo.

Leighton played for the Peaches team but died from cancer at age nine in December, 2020.

According to organisers, the competition attracted over 170 girls from 16-girl teams from USA and Canada.

