Ghana: Takyi to Make Pro Debut Jan 29

Ghana's Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, will step into the ring for his first professional fight on January 29.

Takyi who turns 21 on December 23 has signed a managerial and promotional contract with Bazooka Promotions, a syndicate owned by boxing legend Ike Quartey.

He told the media he was ready to kick-start his pro journey to become a future world champion.

"If everything goes as planned, I will make my professional debut in January under Ike Quartey. I am glad I made that choice because I believe he has what it takes to lead me to where I want to be in future," said Takyi.

The former World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion is expected to coach the 'Ring Warrior' and lead him to become a superstar.

Takyi said he was happy to be in the camp of the former world champion, and he was not looking back.