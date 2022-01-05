Ghana: 100k for Ghana Constructs Kente Village for Kpetoe

5 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

100K for Ghana, a development initiative, is constructing a weaving centre for popular traditional cloth, Kente at Kpetoe in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

Mr Enoch Antwi, CEO and President for 100K for Ghana, which had been advocating for the kente weaving at Kpetoe, said the centre when completed would increase wages and help enhance production.

He said the initiative, as well as others across the country particularly within the health sector, would require support from the public.

"Our primary objective is health development to help our people, and I urge and employ everyone who is a Ghanaian and has affinity to Ghana to support us in the way that we're developing Ghana," the CEO stated.

Nene NuerKeteku IV, the Konor of Agortime Traditional Area said it was "a very beautiful initiative" that would bring development to the people of Agortime.

He said the traditional area would partner with the project to bring it to fruition.

"We know there are a lot of bottlenecks. We are going to help them to make it a very big platform" Nene Keteku stated.

EmefaTenge, a kente weaver in the area, expressed joy over the project, saying that it would help further develop the craft.

"Am happy. We have long sought such a project and am glad this is here. I trust that it would attract more support for the development of kente," she stated.

100K for Ghana, as part of its Activities in the Volta Region, is undertaking a medical screening at the Adidome Government Hospital in the Central Tongu District. GNA

Picture: The support is expected to develop and grow the kente industry

