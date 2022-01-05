Ghana: 100 Widows, Elderly Gifted With Items for Yuletide

More than 100 widows and the elderly at Jamestown in Accra, were presented with assorted items by No Limits Charity Organisation, a non-governmental organisation, (NGO) as part of their charity donation to the needy in society.

The items included bags of rice, sugar, salt, milk, detergent, tomato pastes, cooking oil, sardines, spaghetti and toiletries, among others.

The items worth GH¢10,000 were sponsored by Sos Advance, NCargo Shipping, SMAid, Blooming Trading, Prime Relief Foundation and Fitz98 Klothing.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Ms Rita Esinam Garglo said the donation was to show love and put smiles on the faces of the widows and the aged.

"Christmas is all about showing love and giving out to the needy especially, our mothers who do not work and have no one to cater for them and their children," she added.

She stated that the gesture was among the numerous donations made by the organisation to help the vulnerable in society, especially Jamestown.

Ms Garglo explained that the aim of the organisation was to support the education, wellbeing and personal development of underprivileged children in Jamestown - to empower teenage girls through vocational skills training.

She expressed optimism that the gesture would be extended to more communities in the coming years and called on corporate organisations to come to their aid in order to cover more beneficiaries in the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Madam Liticia Lartey on behalf of the widows and the aged expressed gratitude to the organisation for the kind support and urged other benevolence to emulate their steps.

"This is a surprise and we are grateful for the donation. May the God of widows richly bless them immensely," she said.