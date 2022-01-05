Tunisia: Scientific Committee Decides to Keep Covid-19 Measures Unchanged, Ramp Up Vaccinations

5 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus decided, as it met Tuesday, to maintain COVID-19 measures unchanged and ramp up vaccinations.

Committee member Mahjoub El Ouni told TAP there is a spike in infections (2,275 new confirmed cases on January 3), thus the need to step up vaccinations to avoid a new wave.

Tunisia reached a significant level of herd immunity which will make the fifth wave less dangerous, he added. The surge in Omicron infections will make of the variant the dominant strain in the country.

There is need to comply with health guidelines and get fully vaccinated, El Ouni further said.

