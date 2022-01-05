Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Sudan PM Abdallah Hamdok resigns amid unrelenting civil unrest

December 29 - 2021 KHARTOUM / EL OBEID / WAD MADANI Sudan's Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, has announced his resignation in a televised address to the Sudanese people. His resignation came just hours after at least three civilians were killed when Sudanese security forces violently suppressed another wave of the Marches of the Millions, which saw hundreds of thousand take to the streets across the country to express their rejection of the military coup d'état of October 25 and the subsequent political agreement signed by Hamdok with coup leader Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan.

"I decided to give back the responsibility and announce my resignation as Prime Minister and give a chance to another man or woman of this noble country to help it pass through what is left of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country," the now-former PM stated. As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, Hamdok had already told a group of politicall figures about his "deep frustration and dissatisfaction" concerning the charter for a new government, his abandonment by political forces, and the obstacles posed by the military in the democratic transition proces.

Two killed in North Darfur looting, two others shot dead in robberies

December 31 - 2021 EL FASHER / TABIT / UM DUKHUN Two people were killed during the looting of the warehouses of the World Food Programme (WFP) in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Wednesday. The police of El Fasher reported that a man and a pregnant woman were fatally hit by stray bullets during the looting of WFP warehouses. A number of others were wounded during the looting of food and goods from three WFP warehouses in the city.

"Crowds of ordinary people, regular forces, Rapid Support Forces, and rebel fighters took the stolen food with them on lorries, vans, carts, pack animals, wheelbarrows, or on their shoulders and heads. The warehouses were stripped of everything, even the roofs," a Radio Dabanga correspondent in El Fasher reported. Videos of the looting show that men in uniforms of the Sudanese army, the Rapid Support Forces, rebel groups, and the police participated.

Excessive force against Sudan protesters and journalists continues

At least 70 people were injured as thousands of Sudanese took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the military rule and to demand a completely civilian government, two days after Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced his resignation and three protesters were killed in Khartoum.

Sudan in limbo following PM Hamdok's resignation

The resignation of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, announced in a televised address to the people on Sunday evening, sparked widespread reactions at both the local and regional levels whilst also impacting Sudan's international position.

Three civilians shot dead by Sudan forces at new Khartoum demo

At least three civilians have died, two after being shot in the head with live ammunition, during renewed pro-democracy demonstrations in Sudan's capital. The joint security forces reacted with what doctors described as 'unprecedented violence', using live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades as marches converged on the Republican Palace in Khartoum.

Sudan forces fire live ammo, tear gas on demo - five civilians dead

Four protesters were shot dead by security forces in Omdurman, the twin city west of Khartoum, during renewed Marches of the Millions. Doctors say that a fifth person died after being hit by a tear gas cannister in the chest. Dozens were injured, some by live ammunition. Exact numbers are still unclear but 30 protesters were transferred to the El Arbaeen Hospital.

Curfew in North Darfur capital after WFP, UNAMID looting

A curfew came into effect in North Darfur capital El Fasher at 18:00 and continued until 05:00. It was decided for by the North Darfur Security Committee after widespread looting of a warehouse of the World Food Programme, which followed the looting of the former African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) logistical base north of El Fasher last weekend.

Sudan: Umma Party head meets with coup leader, new Marches of Millions today

Lt Gen Abdelfattah Burhan, President of the Sovereignty Council and coup leader, discussed the current political impasse in the country with the acting head of the Umma Party, Maj Gen Fadul Burma. Sudanese security forces and activists are prepared for new Marches of Millions in the country.

Unknown forces threaten Darfur lawyer in Sudanese capital

A group of men in a shaded vehicle blocked the car of Nafeesa Hajar, deputy head of the Darfur Bar Association (DBA), when she was heading home in Khartoum on Tuesday evening. The group made undefined threats to the lawyer if she and her colleagues would continue to provide legal aid to detained protesters and those who were sexually harassed and raped during demonstrations.

UN World Food Programme stores raided in North Darfur capital

A warehouse of the UN World Food Programme in El Fasher was subjected to looting by large crowds of people, despite attempts by police to prevent the theft. The looting was reportedly initiated by armed men using four-wheel drive vehicles. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan has condemned the theft of "food assistance meant for Sudan's most vulnerable people".

Darfur Bar Association: 16 rapes during Dec 25 Sudan demos

The Darfur Bar Association reports that it has received 30 complaints of sexual harassment, including 16 complaints of rape, allegedly perpetrated by security forces in Khartoum during the suppression of the Marches of the Millions in Sudan on Saturday, December 25. Three complaints of rape were made by young men and 13 by women.