Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nabeul Reports 1 More Death and 124 Infections

5 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Nabeul logged one more COVID-19 death, taking the toll to 1,461 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Local Health Directorate said.

Speaking to TAP on Wednesday, Preventive Health Director in Nabeul Omar Sellimi said that 124 more infections were reported from 724 tests, a positivity rate of 17%, taking the caseload to 51,499 including 49,497 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

491 people are still carrying the virus in the governorate, including 20 patients in hospitals and private clinics, the same source specified.

The current occupancy rate of ICU beds stands at 70% in the public sector and 0% in the private sector, he pointed out.

The oxygen beds' occupancy rate is 8% in the public sector and 3% in the private one.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X