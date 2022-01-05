Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nabeul Reports 1 More Death and 124 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Nabeul logged one more COVID-19 death, taking the toll to 1,461 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Local Health Directorate said.

Speaking to TAP on Wednesday, Preventive Health Director in Nabeul Omar Sellimi said that 124 more infections were reported from 724 tests, a positivity rate of 17%, taking the caseload to 51,499 including 49,497 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

491 people are still carrying the virus in the governorate, including 20 patients in hospitals and private clinics, the same source specified.

The current occupancy rate of ICU beds stands at 70% in the public sector and 0% in the private sector, he pointed out.

The oxygen beds' occupancy rate is 8% in the public sector and 3% in the private one.