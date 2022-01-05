Tunisia's Fruit Export Up 78% in Value in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's fruit exports grew by 65% in volume to 46.5 thousand tonnes and 78% in value to 134 billion dinars during 2021 compared to 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the Interprofessional Fruit Grouping (GIFruits).

Libya has the lion's share with 82% of fruit exports (39.8 thousand tonnes), i.e. accounting for nearly 66% of the sector's revenues (88.4 billion dinars), followed by Italy (3.8 thousand tonnes), United Arab Emirates (1.1 thousand tonnes) and France (1.1 thousand tonnes).

The data further revealed that pomegranate and watermelon are Tunisia's most exported fruits during 2021 with more than 12 thousand tonnes each, followed by peaches (9.2 thousand tonnes).