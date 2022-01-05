Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Logs 5 Deaths and 164 Infections

5 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Five COVID-19 deaths and 164 infections were reported in Medenine from 1,125 tests, taking the caseload to 35,507 and the death toll to 1,221, Preventive Healthcare director Zayed El Anz told TAP.

Among the infection cases, 160 are domestic, including 54 logged in Zarzis.

84 patients are currently hospitalised in the governorate, where the accommodation rate of IC beds stands at 40% and oxygen-fitted beds at 30%.

Zero Omicron infection cases have been reported so far, and Delta is still the predominant strain in the governorate, the official specified.

