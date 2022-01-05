Zimbabwe: Concern Raised Over Surge in Divorce Cases

Analysts have attributed the rise in marriage break-ups to financial challenges and the breakdown of the extended family system that used to play an integral part in preserving marriages.

Recently the High Court released statistics showing that at least 1 351 couples filed divorce cases last year, an increase from 1117 cases handled in 2020. Any dissolution of a marriage registered under the Marriages Act has to be done in the High Court, even if the couple agree.

Padare-Enkundleni Men's Forum national chairman Mr Jonah Gokova said economic challenges and the decay of the extended family system are the major causes of the breakdown of most marriages.

He urged couples to engage pastors or traditional chiefs to settle disputes in a peaceful way.

"I think it is due to the growing traditional and cultural family disintegration, which used to play a pivotal role in marriage counselling and alternative methods of marital dispute resolution," he said.

He said financial problems and gender equality were causing disputes in the homes. The sources of income in the homes are shrinking and disputes are on the increase. Most family disputes revolve around financial issues. If the couples are hungry they tend to fight or even divorce.

He said gender equality that has seen women going to work and at times turning into breadwinners has also caused marriage breakdowns.

"Traditionally, women used to stay at home as their husbands went to work to fend for the family as breadwinners. Tables have turned as women are now slowly becoming breadwinners. Most men are failing to accept that their wives can look after them. Such an exchange in the family roles has sparked disputes as men end up feeling inferior to their counterparts," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Women Action Group director, Ms Ednah Masiiwa attributed the issue of high divorce cases to concerns of gender based violence and financial challenges urging women to embark on income generating projects to sustain themselves.

She said counselling helps a lot to save marriages but most people are quick to surrender.

"Women should get empowered so that they can generate money for themselves, this will reduce divorce cases. Poverty and hunger also threatens the survival of marriages hence there is a need to engage in projects so that couples live happily," he said.

In Zimbabwe, such short-lived marriages even between the poor seem to be on the increase and are worrying. Whether rich or poor, there are many reasons which lead to divorce. Some women divorce their husbands due to poverty, other couples part ways because of infidelity, infertility while others just grow apart.