Zimbabwe: Airport Road Roundabout Upgraded

The Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Road (Airport road) traffic circle has been upgraded under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 with the construction of three slip lanes now complete, among them one along Dieppe Road heading to Cranborne suburb that is already open to traffic.

Slip lanes reduce traffic congestion by allowing vehicles that will be turning left to avoid entering the traffic circle.

A visit at the traffic circle yesterday revealed that Leengate contractors had made notable progress along Joshua M Nkomo Road. Workers could be seen putting road markings on one of the slip lanes which will soon be opened to traffic.

The third lane is still closed, but it has already been tarred and is only left with road markings.

A motorist, Mrs Mary Chiseko welcomed the opening of the new slip lane.

"It is a good move. This will help reduce vehicles in the traffic circle and our hope is that work on other traffic circles will be completed soon," she said.

Another motorist, Mr Caleb Mutsito hailed the Government for intervening.

"The ERRP2 has really transformed the state of roads. Government should continue chipping in to avoid the mess that had characterised most roads over the years," he said.

The upgrading of the traffic circles across Harare through the construction of slip lanes is fast taking shape, in a move aimed at reducing congestion in the city under the ongoing ERRP2.

Other traffic circles being upgraded are Westgate and Kuwadzana roundabouts.

At Kuwadzana roundabout, contractors are still working on opening the slip lane on the left side coming from the city centre.

Traffic circles were included in the emergency programme to reduce congestion.