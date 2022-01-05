Liberia: WAEC Head of Testing - Liberia's Educational System Is Improving

5 January 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By By Lewis S. Teh

The Acting Head of the division for testing and development at the West Africa Examination Council or WAEC Liberia Office Ms. Wynnah George Soper says Liberia educational system has improved over the past years

"I will like to laud these efforts on the ground that we are all Liberians, and we've been hearing that our education system is a mess, but today, we are seeing the significant efforts of our students, which prove that our education system isn't a mess at all, instead, it has improved", she notes.

Ms. Soper made the observation Monday, January 3, 2022, at WAEC Liberia Office in Oldest Congo Town during the presentation of the LRD 150,000 cash award to duxes from the 2021 WASSCE exams administered across Liberia. The award was presented by the executive director of People Actions Network or PAN, former Ambassador Rufus Neufville.

Let me begin by extending heartfelt appreciation to Ambassador Neufville on behalf of WAEC national office, We're grateful to see like-minded people like Ambassador Neufville embarking on this great initiative which I think will encourage our students to put in time and study their lessons during examinations time", Ms. Soper expressed.

She notes there are lots of young people riding motorcycles and refusing to go to school, adding that it gladdens her heart to see young students performing in national exams.

According to her, at first, students had fear of taking the exams on grounds that it was difficult, "but now every year we're seeing improvements; this alone speaks volumes that our education system is improving."

She thanks the various duxes from the 12th, 9th, 6th, and 3rd grades, respectively for performing excellently in the just-ended WASSCE exams, saying we will encourage you to continue this path because the future of this country lasts in your hands.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/rufus-neufville-presents-lrd150-000-cash-to-dux-from-waec/ Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X