Liberia: WAEC Head of Testing - Liberia's Educational System Is Improving

The Acting Head of the division for testing and development at the West Africa Examination Council or WAEC Liberia Office Ms. Wynnah George Soper says Liberia educational system has improved over the past years

"I will like to laud these efforts on the ground that we are all Liberians, and we've been hearing that our education system is a mess, but today, we are seeing the significant efforts of our students, which prove that our education system isn't a mess at all, instead, it has improved", she notes.

Ms. Soper made the observation Monday, January 3, 2022, at WAEC Liberia Office in Oldest Congo Town during the presentation of the LRD 150,000 cash award to duxes from the 2021 WASSCE exams administered across Liberia. The award was presented by the executive director of People Actions Network or PAN, former Ambassador Rufus Neufville.

Let me begin by extending heartfelt appreciation to Ambassador Neufville on behalf of WAEC national office, We're grateful to see like-minded people like Ambassador Neufville embarking on this great initiative which I think will encourage our students to put in time and study their lessons during examinations time", Ms. Soper expressed.

She notes there are lots of young people riding motorcycles and refusing to go to school, adding that it gladdens her heart to see young students performing in national exams.

According to her, at first, students had fear of taking the exams on grounds that it was difficult, "but now every year we're seeing improvements; this alone speaks volumes that our education system is improving."

She thanks the various duxes from the 12th, 9th, 6th, and 3rd grades, respectively for performing excellently in the just-ended WASSCE exams, saying we will encourage you to continue this path because the future of this country lasts in your hands.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/rufus-neufville-presents-lrd150-000-cash-to-dux-from-waec/ Editing by Jonathan Browne