Nigeria: Lagos Govt to Establish Comprehensive Schools

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, has appealed to stakeholders to establish comprehensive schools across Lagos to provide a suitable career path for students based on their intelligence, intellectual, and skill competence.

Speaking at a strategic stakeholders' meeting at The Zone, Workforce Group Gbagada, Lagos, Adefisayo noted that such schools would produce students who can fit into the workplace requirements.

The project will kick off in 2022 as directed by the governor.

The commissioner, who joined the event virtually, explained that this initiative gives the students opportunities to maximise either academics or vocation/skills acquisition.

"The motive will reduce the increasing rate of school dropout and actively engage the students in their various skills interest. The additional knowledge gained will positively give them a source of living while still in school and encourage them to be employers of labour," she said.

Adefisayo informed the stakeholders that the forum was organised to brief them on the plans of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration to use comprehensive schools to turn the state's education system around and solicit their views, opinions and support towards actualising the vision.

According to the commissioner, the engagement with the various stakeholders is also expected to collate manpower needs of private organisations and how students of the proposed comprehensive schools can add value to these organisations to reduce the state's unemployment rate.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Solape Hammond, emphasised the significance of introducing comprehensive schools, saying some students have a pathway in academic pursuit while others are more interested in vocational skills acquisition.

She opined that vocational schools are the bedrock of the construction, manufacturing, digital/technology world.

The Executive Director, Lagos Business School Enterprise Development Centre, Mr. Peter Bamkole, also the Chairman, Advisory Committee, Lagos State Comprehensive School Programme, listed the subject categories for students which are; Agriculture, Tech/Digital Skills, Beauty/Events, Building/Construction, Media/Entertainment, Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Communication and other areas.

Commending the Lagos government's proactive measures in securing a better future for the students, the Chancellor of WellSpring University, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, said through this initiative, the government will get the best out of the students and turn out people fit for purpose as they can practise various skills.

The stakeholders strategic meeting was graced by top government functionaries comprising a body of permanent secretaries and tutor generals, heads of ministerial agencies, etc.