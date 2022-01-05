Zimbabwe: Planting, Inputs Distribution Intensify

As rains continue falling, 891 100 hectares of summer crops have been planted but farmers are now pushing for more irrigation to cope with erratic seasons having seen those with some access to supplementary irrigation getting good crops.

Most areas have been receiving rains and farmers have taken advantage of the moisture to speed up planting and replanting.

Some, with irrigation or living in the better watered areas, are now already applying top dressing fertiliser while tobacco growers are reaping the early planted irrigated crop.

Most parts of the country have now received 100mm or more this season with the highest amounts having been recorded in the central parts of the country.

Agritex director, Mr Stancilae Tapererwa said by Wednesday last week, farmers had planted 531 461ha of maize, 92 142ha sorghum, 45 943ha pearl millet, 13 551ha soyabeans, 68 446 cotton, 70 958ha groundnuts, 66 998ha tobacco and 1 692ha sunflower.

Farmers have planted 124 001ha of maize under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, 36 293ha under Command Agriculture and 373 485 has been planted by self-financed farmers and other contractors.

The area under maize has declined by 36 percent when compared to the 835 279ha planted during the same period last year.

Mr Tapererwa said 11 300ha of sorghum was planted under Pfumvudza while the remaining 80 842 was planted by self-financed farmers and through other contractors.

Farmers also planted 19 045ha of cotton, 1 507ha of soyabean and 5 178ha of pearl millet under Pfumvudza.

The hectarage of tobacco has increased by two percent from the 66 870ha last year to 66 998ha this season.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union secretary general, Mr Paul Zakariya yesterday urged Government and developmental partners to help smallholder farmers to invest in micro irrigation so they can use available water and produce throughout the year.

He said climate change had affected rainfall patterns and those who rely on rainfed agriculture will be affected.

"We have areas that have received high rainfall and areas that have received erratic rains. It is now time for farmers to monitor the situation at a local level and not to rely on national averages.

"The season started late and some farmers planted with the early rains, some experienced poor germination, moisture stress and long break of rains and had to replant. Farmers who supplemented with irrigation have a good crop and those who planted early under the Pfumvudza programme," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Trust president Mrs Depinah Nkomo said most farmers were now switching to traditional grains and sugarbeans and sunflower which can thrive under low or erratic rainfall conditions.

"People are busy planting and replanting. Germination has been poor this season especially to those who planted with the early rains," he said.

Most farmers have vowed to continue planting and are still confident of a good season.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has however urged farmers to continue planting until January15.

Farmers were however advised to consider short season varieties when

selecting crops to grow.

GMB had by December 29 distributed 21 177 tonnes of assorted seed to farmers.

GMB distributed 17 228 tonnes of maize seed, 1 292 sorghum, 280 pearl millet, 2065 soyabeans and 32 tonnes of sunflower, 180 tonnes of groundnuts.

Farmers have also received 83 455 tonnes of basal fertiliser, 1 908 tonnes of top dressing and 3 457 tonnes of lime.