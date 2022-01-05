Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting to Discuss Important Files

The Cabinet started on Wednesday its weekly meeting under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli to discuss political, social and economic files, as well as the latest developments regarding COVID-19 and ways to provide vaccines.

The Cabinet also debates a number of draft laws and important ministerial decisions aiming at achieving development at all levels as well as economic and social stability along with efforts for boosting investments, following up national projects nationwide and how to implement presidential initiative "Decent Life" to develop rural areas.

The meeting also follows up measures taken, upon the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, on providing a social umbrella to develop health, sports, education and transport systems along with other measures which aim to support the limited-income brackets and provide services offered to citizens.

MENA