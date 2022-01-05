Egypt: Consensus Reached to Amend Law On Taxes On Capital Gains

5 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the proposed amendments to the law on taxes on capital gains.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Mohamed Mait, Minister of Public Business Sector Hesham Tawfik, Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) Mohammed Omran, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange Mohamed Farid Saleh, lawmakers and respective officials, among others.

The premier pointed out that the meeting aimed to review steps agreed upon at the previous meeting and reach an agreement on these amendments in a prelude to take the necessary procedures on this score.

The finance minister reviewed the proposed amendments, noting that they are related to tax files, costs on shareholding and share acquisition, investment funds and profits.

All participants at the meeting agreed on the proposed amendments, Spokesman for the Cabinet Nader Saad said, adding that the respective legislative procedures will be taken through referring the proposed amendments to the cabinet and the parliament.

The participants extended thanks to the premier and the finance minister over their efforts to reach that consensus to serve the public interest.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X