Egypt: Consensus Reached to Amend Law On Taxes On Capital Gains

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the proposed amendments to the law on taxes on capital gains.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Mohamed Mait, Minister of Public Business Sector Hesham Tawfik, Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) Mohammed Omran, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange Mohamed Farid Saleh, lawmakers and respective officials, among others.

The premier pointed out that the meeting aimed to review steps agreed upon at the previous meeting and reach an agreement on these amendments in a prelude to take the necessary procedures on this score.

The finance minister reviewed the proposed amendments, noting that they are related to tax files, costs on shareholding and share acquisition, investment funds and profits.

All participants at the meeting agreed on the proposed amendments, Spokesman for the Cabinet Nader Saad said, adding that the respective legislative procedures will be taken through referring the proposed amendments to the cabinet and the parliament.

The participants extended thanks to the premier and the finance minister over their efforts to reach that consensus to serve the public interest.

