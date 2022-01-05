Egypt: Sisi - New Capital's Road Designs Must Reflect Modern State

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi instructed the bodies concerned to implement stylish high-class engineering designs for the main roads, corridors and entry points of the New Administrative Capital.

These designs must be in harmony with the new capital's building philosophy that involves setting up a modern state and a new republic, Sisi said during a meeting on Tuesday to follow up on the construction progress of some projects undertaken by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA) nationwide, especially in the new capital.

Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Maj. Gen. Amir Sayed Ahmed, AFEA Chairman Maj. Gen. Ehab El-Farr, Director of the AFEA Advisory Office Maj. Gen. Ashraf El-Araby, and a host of other senior officials attended the meeting.

Sisi was briefed on the progress made in building an international equestrian city "Marabet", an Islamic culture center, the engineering designs and artwork in Dar Al-Quran and Misr Mosque, as well as the new main roads and corridors leading to the new capital, according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

He stressed that such designs must also highlight the true principles of Islam, which calls for peaceful coexistence, religious freedom, and tolerance.

The meeting also tackled AFEA's contributions to the presidential "Decent Life" rural development initiative, especially its efforts to upgrade infrastructure and build government service complexes, youth centers, and healthcare units, which will bring about a significant shift in the living conditions of rural residents.

Sisi also checked on the pace of work in a major project to improve the road networks all over the country, especially in Greater Cairo, as well as the authority's efforts to make the maximum benefit from unused land plots nationwide.