Egypt: Social Solidarity Minister Receives Head of the Evangelical Community

Minister of Social Solidarity Nivene Kabbag received on Wednesday head of the Evangelical community in Egypt Andre Zaki and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry headquarters.

The minister welcomed Zaki and his accompanying delegation and greeted them on Christmas, expressing happiness at the visit and praising the role of the Evangelical community for offering development and social services to citizens.

Zaki for his part, paid tribute to the role of the ministry in promoting development and social services in Egypt pointing out that the political leadership spares no effort to support development and construction process.

They discussed cooperation between the two sides for offering services to citizens especially in rural areas in a way that achieves a real change in the lives of the poor.