Zimbabwe: Three Zimbabweans Feared Dead in SA Crash

5 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Three people believed to be Zimbabweans were killed when a bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident a few kilometres before Polokwane on Monday evening.

It is understood that 40 other passengers were injured in the accident that occurred near Botlokwa in Limpopo province.

In a statement yesterday, Limpopo's Department of Traffic and Community Safety said the matter was under investigation.

"It is alleged that the driver of the speeding Scania bus lost control of the coach, hit an electricity pole and overturned," read part of the statement.

"Three people were certified dead on the scene and over 40 passengers were rushed to hospitals in Botlokwa and Polokwane.

"Reckless and negligent driving is cited as a possible cause of the accident."

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety officer, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya yesterday sent messages of condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the crash.

She also encouraged public transport operators to obey the speed limits since they had the responsibility to transport thousands of commuters on a daily basis.

Over 50 Zimbabweans have been killed in road traffic accidents along the N1 Highway in South Africa in the last 12 months.

The N1 Highway is the major commercial artery that links South Africa to Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Angola and Mozambique.

